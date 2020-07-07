TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe Police are asking the public's help in identifying a woman involved in an aggravated assault at Tempe Marketplace on June 19.
The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. when the suspect was driving her car near Barnes and Noble. The parking lot was reportedly empty and she almost hit someone standing outside of their car.
The suspect allegedly verbally confronted the victim and pointed a gun from inside her car. The suspect then fled the area.
The suspect is described to be a white woman between 70 and 80 years of age with short white hair. She drives a green, older model, four-door Ford Explorer.
If you have any information, reach out to Tempe Police either by calling at 480-350-8311 or submitting a tip on their website at www.tempe.gov/police.