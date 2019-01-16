TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Tempe Police Department said on Wednesday the "man" that was shot and later died at the hospital was a 14-year-old boy.
Police also said he had a replica 1911 model airsoft gun, not a real handgun.
Police said the officer was chasing the teen near 48th Street and Baseline on Tuesday afternoon and he turned around and the officer felt threatened so he fired his gun.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Man dead after running from officer in Tempe]
The teen was later found in an alley and taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police said it all started when they received a call about a suspicious vehicle just after 2:30 p.m. An officer arrived and found the teen burglarizing the vehicle.
The teen then got out of the vehicle and ran off with the airsoft gun.
Police said the officer told the teen to stop.
During the chase, the officer perceived a threat and the boy was shot.
Police said the incident was recorded on the officer's body-worn camera.
The teen had removed the airsoft gun and items from the vehicle, police said.
An investigation is ongoing.
Woo Hoo! Back the Blue! Let's kill more kids! Awesome job, PHX PD!!
Pull a gun on a police officer and show just how stupid you are. Real gun or air soft it doesn't matter.
Once again...dumb kids making even dumber choices....so sad.
commit a crime at 14...bad
run from police when being asked to answer for that crime...even worse.
grab a fake gun before running...does it get any worse?
turn on police with that fake gun in your hand...complete lack of any sensibility or morality.
