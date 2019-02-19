TEMPE (3TV/CBS5) -- Tempe police say a 6-year-old boy injured two other young students with a syringe he found and picked up.
This happened on Feb. 14 at Scales Technology Academy near Priest and University drives.
Tempe police say the syringe did not have a needle attached to it.
Police say the boy poked and/or scratched two 6-year-old girls with the syringe.
One of the students received a slight abrasion to her left cheek and the second student received what appeared to be a puncture wound to her arm, according to police.
The girls were checked out by the nurse and turned over to their parents.
At this point, it's not clear where the syringe came from.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.