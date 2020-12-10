TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Tempe police officer who pointed a gun at a Black man while searching for a white suspect will be off patrol for at least a year.
The City of Tempe announced Thursday that the officer will be reassigned and that it has approved a settlement with the man.
On Aug. 29, Officer Ronald Kerzaya responded to a call regarding an armed man seen on the property of Hawthorne Suites hotel. The suspect was described as a white man wearing a black T-shirt and tan pants. During the search, Kerzaya encountered Trevonyae Cumpian in a stairwell. Cumpian, a Black man who was wearing a light gray shirt and black pants, worked at the hotel. Kerzaya held Cumpian at gunpoint while the hotel manager verified his ID.
Nearly a month after the incident, Cumpian filed a notice of claim – the first step in filing a lawsuit – seeking $2.5 million. During a meeting on Wednesday, the Tempe City Council approved a settlement of $300,000.
Kerzaya has already started a two-week unpaid suspension. When he returns to work, he will not serve as a patrol officer. The City says he’ll be on administrative duty for at least a year. He also “will take part in a performance improvement process,” according to a news release from the City.
Kerzaya’s immediate supervisor, who was at the Hawthorne Suites on Aug. 29, will serve a 40-hour unpaid suspension. Interim Tempe Police Chief Jeff Glover found that he did not properly supervise Kerzaya or manage the scene at the hotel.
Explaining his decision to reassign Kerzaya, Glover said he understood why some in the community had called for the officer to be fired.
“My determination of discipline in Officer Kerzaya’s case does not excuse his behavior, which was unacceptable and disheartening. We must address the behavior,” Glover said. “But we must also take responsibility and make the changes that will help ensure this does not occur again.”
Glover, who became interim chief more than a month after the incident, has requested a third-party consultant to review the incident and make recommendations on possible changes to policies and training.
Tempe City Manager Andrew Ching, who is Glover's supervisor, said he is satisfied with Glover's actions holding Kerzaya accountable and looking at "changes to better support, train and manage officers."
Kerzaya apologized for his actions on Aug. 29 in his official response to Tempe PD's discipline process, according to the City.
"I understand that my actions have caused a tremendous amount of anguish for many different people, and I cannot convey enough how remorseful I am for my actions and the aftermath that so many people have been forced to with and continue to deal with to this day," he wrote.
The Tempe Citizens' Panel for Review of Complaints and Use of Force will take a look at the Hawthorns Suites incident next month.
The Aug. 29 incident was not the first time Kerzaya was involved in a call that drew questions about the police officers' actions.
In June 2019, a little more than a year before the incident with Cumpian at Hawthorne Suites, Kerzaya was involved in a domestic dispute call in which officers used a Taser to shock a man who was holding a baby. Police said the baby was not hurt. Body-cam video recorded the encounter. A lawsuit against the City is pending.