TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It was a busy afternoon in Tempe on Saturday as volunteers pulled out paintbrushes to transform a wall covered in "Trump 2020" graffiti, and turn it into a mural.
"The act of vandalizing someone else's property just is like really disrespectful," said Alexis Edmonds.
When the spray paint showed up on a wall near her home last week, she took a picture and posted it on social media. At one point, someone suggested turning it into a mural. "Once the mural idea was kind of approved, I posted it on Facebook," Edmonds said. "Just kind of put a call out for artists and so many people were sharing it. I ended up with probably 30 different messages."
With the help of friends and seven different artists, it was quite the transformation. The idea behind the mural is to celebrate community, unity and inclusion. It's a message the homeowner hopes will last long past Election Day.