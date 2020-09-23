TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Tempe's city manager has tapped retired Commander Jeff Glover to lead the Tempe Police Department for one year starting Oct. 12.
City Manager Andrew Ching made the announcement Wednesday, a week after news broke that Chief Sylvia Moir had agreed to resign. Glover, who will be the department's first African American chief, served with the Tempe Police Department for 20 years before he retired in February.
"Jeff is a consummate professional who has impressive public safety credentials and experience, is well respected by residents and peers, and has a unique ability to collaborate and bring people together," Ching said in a news release. "I look forward to working with him and seeing what he brings to the Tempe Police Department."
Glover starts on Oct. 12 and will serve until October 2021. In the meantime, Ching is coordinating a nationwide search for a permanent chief. Under the City of Tempe's charter, Ching, as city manager appointed by the City Council, "has the ultimate hiring authority for city employees," according to a news release.
Glover started his career as a patrol officer in Mesa in 1998. He joined the Tempe Police Department a year later, holding "increasingly responsible roles in various divisions of the department."
"This is an incredible moment and opportunity for me to contribute to the department and the city I love so much," Glover said. "My professional life has been about serving others and I want to once again bring my passion for service to this community and to my Tempe Police sisters and brothers. We can and will rise to this occasion and will work together to hear and implement what our community expects from policing in this new day."
Moir's resignation and Glover's appointment as interim chief come at a time when Tempe has been working on police reform. Ching said he wants a chief who knows reform will be a process and takes time.
"A lot about policing and the conversation about policing has changed just in this year, ever since the murder of George Floyd," Ching said after the announcement that Moir would be leaving. "Those discussions and protests going on around the country have really sort of changed a lot of people's thinking about what will be necessary to successfully move forward. It was my assessment that while we made a lot of progress that at this point I felt new leadership was needed."