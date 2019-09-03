TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Tempe mother with an “[e]xtensive history with [the] Department of Child Safety and Child Crimes Investigations” is facing charges of child abuse after leaving her three of children home alone, according to police.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed a direct complaint against Nasro A. Kerow, 25, in court last Thursday.
According to public court documents, police arrested Kerow at her Tempe apartment where she lives with six children, on Aug. 26, after a maintenance worker called the police to report that three children had been left alone.
The kids are a 5-year-old girl, a 2-year-old girl and a 10-month-old boy. The three older children reportedly were at school.
According to police, the employees said he saw two little girls walk past his office by themselves. The kids were found in the parking lot about 150 feet – a little less than half the length of a football field -- away from their apartment, police say. They were looking for their mom.
“The employee observed the [children] walking on the cement sidewalk barefoot and jumping from one foot to the other, appearing that their feet were hot and possibly burning,” the arresting officer wrote in his report.
Police said the oldest child told them her mom was at the store and that her brother was in the second-floor apartment.
Officers noted some of their concerns about what they found in Kerow’s apartment, including, among others, “uncovered outlets with singed burn marks, holes in the drywall, broken glass on the counter accessible to the children…”
According to court documents, police say they used a phone that been left with the kids to contact Kerow and tell her to come home. She got to the apartment about 10 minutes later.
Police say Kerow told them that she had asked her sister to look after the kids, but the sister was unable to do so. Kerow said she needed to go to the store to get milk for the baby.
“Kerow stated, ‘I didn’t mean to’ repeatedly when asked why she left her three small children unattended, stating she did not want to bring them to the store with her,” reads the probable cause for arrest statement. “Kerow admitted she knew leaving her children was a mistake but she did not mean for the police to get involved.”
While Kerow said this was the first time she left her kids alone, according to police, the 5-year-old told them she leaves them a lot.
The arresting officers outlined Kerow’s “extensive history regarding child crimes including neglect and abuse….” Police said the most recent case involved Kerow’s older children and allegations of physical abuse. That case was closed in March.
Court documents show Kerow was arrested and convicted of child neglect in 2016 and then arrested again for failing to appear in court in 2017.
Police also noted that Kerow does not have help when it comes to caring for her children and that her income is limited and unreliable.
DCS took custody of the children when officers arrested Kerow, police said.