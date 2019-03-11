PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Health Department confirmed the first case of measles this year in Arizona. A 1-year-old in Pima County recently came down with the infection after a trip to Asia.
State and Pima County health officials say they're checking to see who else could have been exposed.
This has some families concerned because they can't vaccinate their own kids for health reasons.
"For Anna, it was two years where she was totally immune suppressed," said Anna's mom, Melissa Delaney.
Anna had a rare blood disorder, forcing her to get chemo and a bone marrow transplant.
"Having a child that is critically ill is hard for the whole family," said Delaney.
Years of health issues meant Anna couldn't get vaccines, so she's not protected from the measles. She's also not protected from the mumps.
"This isn’t something that’s happening in a third world country," said Delaney. "This is happening now in the U.S., and it’s happening here in Arizona. For me, personally, it’s happening here in the East Valley. It’s very close to home."
She said her family is taking extra precautions to make sure Anna doesn't catch the viral infection.
"It’s hard for me to understand a parent’s reasoning for not vaccinating their child, especially given I’ve been down the avenue of serious illness, and having children that are at higher risk should they get something like that," said Delaney.
Her family is counting down the days until April when Anna will finally be medically cleared to get the vaccine.
If people would rely on facts instead of "the Internet", many problems would not exist. People are informed, but not well educated, because they accept mis-information.
