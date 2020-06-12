TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- June 19 which is known as Juneteenth, will be a city-wide holiday for Tempe after Mayor Mark Mitchell made the declaration on Thursday.
Juneteenth commemorates the abolition of slavery in the United States in 1865. It is the day where African Americans gained their freedom.
“We are all clear in the knowledge that the work of equity and inclusion, equal rights and access to educational and economic opportunities is not done. We’re also clear in the knowledge that institutional and structural racism, no matter what progress has been made, is still alive and well in our society. Of course, hard work and time are needed to address the deep-seeded causes of racism and inequity and we will need a strong coalition of individuals from across the nation to work for broad policing reforms and more equitable economic opportunities. The City of Tempe is committed to taking the time to shine the light on these issues and working for a better tomorrow, together," said Mayor Mitchell.
It is more important than ever before today in the United States to recognize the holiday with the continued protests following George Floyd's death and other racism issues.
“We’re asking our employees and residents to take time this Juneteenth, and always, to educate themselves about African American heritage and honor the lives, sacrifices and contributions given to build the American fabric,” Mayor Mitchell said.
City of Tempe will close offices and other facilities on June 19 to encourage Tempe residents to take part. They will also be sponsoring an event hosted by the African American Advisory Committee at the Tempe History Museum but will be a virtual event this year due to COVID-19.