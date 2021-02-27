TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in police custody after they say he threatened to hurt his family and then started a standoff with officers in Tempe on Saturday.
It all started when Tempe police received calls of a man acting erratically outside an apartment complex on McKellips Road just west of Scottsdale Road around 12:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they said the man wouldn't speak to them. He then went inside his apartment and threatened to harm his family. That led to a standoff with police outside as he and his wife and three children remained inside.
Tempe Police Department's crisis negotiators, a crisis response team and the SWAT team arrived and tried to get the man out. But after a few hours, officers forced their way into the apartment and rescued the wife and kids. The man was then taken into custody.
No one was hurt. The suspect hasn't been identified. An investigation is underway.