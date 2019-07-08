NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating an incident in which a man fell from a building in downtown Nashville during the July Fourth celebration. The man died from his injuries.
Police said Gage Schrantz, 22 tried to jump from the roof of Ernest Tubb Record Shop to the roof of the Downtown Sporting Club, a 14 foot gap. He did not make it, and fell 50 feet.
Schrantz was rushed to Vanderbilt with life-threatening injuries and died later that night.
The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
Initial reports indicate that Schrantz entered Mellow Mushroom by himself at 423 Broadway. He ran up three flights of stairs, passing security, and got onto the roof.
He then ran onto the roof of AJ's Good Time Bar before getting to Ernest Tubb Record Shop.
Schrantz was an alum of Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota, Florida. The school shared photos of posted the following message on Facebook:
"The Cardinal Mooney Community is saddened as we mourn the passing of alumni Gage Schrantz ‘15. May his infectious smile and caring heart never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."
(2) comments
Natural selection is alive and well.
Two questions: Do you have decency enough, compassion to offer your condolences to the family and friends for their loss? And- have you picked out your plot? Because, if what you say is true....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.