TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tempe man was arrested on theft charges after police said he scammed several people out of rent money for a home he didn’t even own.
Some of those victims are now left with nowhere to go.
Arizona’s Family met Bacilio “Milo” Delgado last year when he tried to help his daughter’s future in softball.
“To take that away from a kid because her father was moving around a little bit, to me, that just ain’t fair,” he told us in February 2018.
That man is a far cry from the man many others said they encountered this year.
“You promised me this money 16 times. I need my money! I want to move on with my life,” said Lainie Stanco.
Stanco hit rock bottom.
In May, she said she found an ad on Roomster about an available room in Delgado's Tempe house.
She said she paid him almost $1,400, but then he kept making excuses over text as to why she couldn't move in yet. Eventually, she didn't get her money back.
She's currently sleeping on a friend's couch.
“He took my sanity. You know? Like, I thought, 'How could I be so stupid?” she said.
She didn't realize she is not alone.
“I was very scared and angry and felt betrayed," said Anthony Payne. "And I feel like I can’t trust anyone."
Payne just moved to Arizona from out of state and saw the ad for the room too.
He said he met Delgado in person and paid him $960.
But he had the same problems as Stanco when he got excuses from Delgado as to why he couldn't move in.
“I spent over $3,000 in hotels because I was waiting for him to move in,” said Payne. “I texted him and told him I was sleeping in my car, and homeless.”
So, Payne did some research and found out Delgado didn't even own the home, so he put a warning out on Craiglist about being scammed.
Stanco saw that post.
“I said, ‘You have to call me. I was a victim too,'" said Stanco. "I was the third person to call him."
Arizona’s Family spoke to the actual homeowner over the phone, who said he didn't know this was happening and is now working with the victims and police.
He said he believes there are about ten victims.
“I was going to get my real estate license, but I can’t afford it at the moment because he took all my savings away from me,” said Payne.
“I don’t call it scammed. I was robbed,” said Stanco.
