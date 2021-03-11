TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 18-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday after police say he stabbed his father 20 times last March.
Court documents show that police arrested Isaiah Gentry the day of the stabbing. The young man was released to Valleywise Health for treatment after he made statements indicating that he might have been dealing with a mental illness. On March 10, 2021, he was transferred back to police custody to face charges related to the assault.
According to public court documents, Gentry hit his father with a "fist-sized" statue on the side of his head the morning of March 20, 2020, causing a 2.5-inch laceration. Police say Gentry then began punching his father in the head and torso before pulling a 4-inch steak knife out of his pocket and stabbing the victim 20 times in the stomach, arms, legs, torso, and back.
Documents state that the victim was able to escape through the front door, but the assault continued, and both men were on the ground, covered in blood and fighting. The victim was finally able to get to a neighbor's house to call for help. Police say Gentry then went back to his house, removed his blood-soaked clothing and took a shower. When officers arrived, they found the knife and bloody clothing inside the home.
Court records show that Gentry told officers he had planned to kill his father that day and put the knife in his pocket before attacking him. Police say he also told them that he was ridding his father's body of a "shape-shifting reptile" that had taken over. Documents further state that Gentry was considered mentally unstable and believed he was "the messiah."
Gentry faces one count of aggravated assault and one count of attempted first-degree murder.