TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tempe man is accused of stabbing a woman to death at the clubhouse of an apartment complex over the weekend.
According to court paperwork, 23-year-old Mason Nez was arrested by Tempe police early Sunday morning after he was reportedly found holding the victim and covered in blood. Police say it all started at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night when Nez, the victim and another couple were hanging out in the clubhouse of their apartment complex near Curry and Scottsdale roads.
According to a witness who went to the clubhouse much later that night to play pool with two friends, Nez and his group were sitting across from the pool table when the other couple with Nez left. The witness said that's when Nez began attacking the victim with a pocket knife. The witness and their two friends ran from the clubhouse and immediately called police at about 3:30 a.m.
Documents state that the male friend of Nez went back into the clubhouse, saw what was happening and ran out to tell his girlfriend to call police. The friend said there was no altercation between Nez and the victim or anyone else prior to the stabbing.
Court records show that the whole incident was captured on surveillance camera. Police say the witnesses' statements match up with what was recorded on video. Documents state that the video shows Nez stabbing the woman, punching her in the face and stomping on her face.
Police say when they arrived to the clubhouse just after 3:30 a.m., they found Nez sitting on the floor, holding the victim to his chest and covered in blood. He was pulled from the victim and detained. She was rushed to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Documents state that she was almost unrecognizable because of her injuries.
Nez was also taken to a hospital for a cut on his hand. While there, documents state that Nez told the officer that was with him to "kill him so he didn't have to go to prison." After being treated he was then taken into custody. During an interview with detectives, documents state that Nez told police he had no memory of what happened in the clubhouse despite only drinking alcohol and not ingesting any illicit or prescribed drugs. Nez said he has no history of mental illness and that he couldn't remember how many drinks he had that night. Documents state that when detectives told him the victim had died, he "had almost no reaction and stated he is used to receiving bad news."
The victim's name has not been released. Nez was booked on one count of first-degree murder.