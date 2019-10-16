TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Tempe man facing a dozen felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor tried to destroy evidence against him by remotely wiping his iPhone, police say.
According to court documents, the suspect in another child sex case gave police Paul Huffman’s name “as an involved subject in the sexual exploitation of a 5-year-old boy” in Huffman’s care.
Detectives say they searched that suspect’s phone for Huffman’s name and found several text messages sent back and forth between March and July 2019.
Police say they seized an iPhone when they executed a warrant at Huffman’s home in Tempe on July 23, 2019. Investigators said Huffman confirmed the phone was his but “refused to provide the passcode.”
Huffman, 32, was interviewed, booked on drug charges, and then released.
According to Huffman’s public court documents, detectives discovered that “Paul’s cellphone had been remotely wiped (data erased) while in the custody of the police department. That data on the phone was there prior to Paul’s release from jail.”
Investigators got a search warrant for Huffman’s iCloud data. Apple handed over the backup information on Sept. 18, 2019.
Among that data was one text message in which Huffman referred to himself as a “mild pedo,” and another in which he said he knew where the suspect in the other case “kept all his ‘pedo porn.’” The probable cause statement clarifies that “pedo” is short for “pedophile.”
Investigators said they discovered 2,392 images and videos “that depicted the sexual exploitation of a minor,” in Huffman’s iCloud backups provided by Apple. They also said there were more than 800 images and videos “that depicted child erotica (non-chargeable child exploitative material).”
The files police cite in the probable cause statement involve separate incidents that show a 5-year-old boy, a boy younger than 10, a toddler, a baby, a boy younger than 15 and a girl younger than 15.
The charges Huffman might face include possessing, recording, and distributing child pornography. He is also accused of tampering with evidence.
Officers arrested Huffman at his Tempe home on the evening of Tuesday. Oct. 15.
A judge set a cash-only bond of $50,000. Should he post that, Huffman will be required to wear an ankle monitor. Huffman’s next court date is a status conference on Oct. 23 and a preliminary hearing on Oct. 24.