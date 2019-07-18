TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - “I knew it was wrong. I just, I don’t know what was going on in my head,” said Milo Delgado.
Just days after Delgado was charged with eight counts of misdemeanor theft after investigators said he scammed people out of thousands of dollars, he’s told us his side of the story.
“It was a four-month span of not knowing what was going on in my head to be honest with you,” he said.
He admitted to advertising a room in a Tempe home that he didn’t even own, and conning people into paying him rent money, then giving them excuses for months as to why they couldn’t move in.
Some victims told us they are still homeless.
Delgado said he was going through tough times.
“At what point though, even if things were going on, did you think it was OK to break the law?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“It was never OK,” he said.
But he claimed he didn’t scam everyone.
“There are renters that do live there. That did come in,” he said.
“Right, I know there were people there, but then you offered that room to several other people knowing the room wasn’t available?” asked Whitney.
“Yeah, that’s where, you know, that’s where it, things got, you know, for what was going on that’s where it was wrong,” Delgado said.
“How many people do you think you paid back?” asked Whitney.
“Quite a bit,” he said.
“How many people do you think you didn’t pay back?” asked Whitney.
“Probably same amount,” Delgado said.
“And that’s how many?” asked Whitney.
“I don’t know,” he said.
Delgado even exploited his own teen daughter and admitted he used her name.
“So you were using your daughter’s old card to transfer the money, but you were transferring it to yourself?” asked Whitney.
“Yeah. She didn’t have the card anymore. I had the card, and I had the pin number, so I just used it like it was mine,” Delgado said. “She has nothing to do with this. They haven’t talked to me in about a month.”
He also used his daughter’s nickname for the room advertisement.
“Why would you involve her at all using her name? I mean this involves her name now because her name was on that card.” Said Whitney.
“I didn’t… I didn’t intend to involve anybody,” said Delgado.
