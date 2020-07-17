TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Tempe man has been charged with sexual conduct with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, and molestation of a child by the Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
Brnovich announced 20-year-old Michael William Spatz was arrested on June 26 at his home in Tempe. Spatz has been accused of abusing an 11-month-old boy on multiple occasions in Gilbert, according to a press release.
According to the Attorney General's office, Spatz recorded himself committing the crimes.
Spatz allegedly distributed the videos and they were discovered in Canada by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
According to the press release, during the course of the investigation, officials were able to identify the boy. He was found to be living safely with his mom.
Arizona Department of Child Safety was notified and worked with the victim and his family to provide services and support.
Spatz is currently being held on $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at a Maricopa County Superior Court on Aug. 24.