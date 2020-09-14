TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Tempe landmark is now open for business once again after a year-and-a-half closure. But Doc & Eddy's didn't close because of COVID-19. The restaurant had to shut down after it went up in flames.

The family-owned sports bar and restaurant near Rural and Baseline roads caught fire on March 17, 2019. “It's just… it's shocking,” said general manager Sean Cleary at the time. “It’s a 100 percent loss."

Fire investigators said a lit cigarette started the blaze. It appears that someone dumped an ashtray into a trash can and one of the cigarettes was not completely extinguished. Cleary said the restaurant did not have a sprinkler system because it wasn’t a requirement to have them installed when the building was originally built.

When the rebuild of the restaurant started, Cleary had fire sprinklers installed as "one of the first things to get done" with a cost of around $100,000.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the 2019 fire. "All things said and done, it could've been a lot worse, there was no loss of life," said Cleary.

When Doc & Eddy's announced plans to rebuild, the community cheered. After all, the restaurant and bar has been a favorite haunt for ASU students and Tempe residents for more than 30 years. Since the blaze, several other sports bars in the area rallied to support the rebuilding efforts, and held fundraisers for Doc & Eddy's to help get them back on their feet. "Support has been overwhelming," said Cleary. "People miss their home."

Well, the time has now come for patrons to return to this beloved gathering place. Doc & Eddy's held a grand opening on Friday, welcoming old customers back and greeting newcomers who have heard about its rise from the ashes.

Patrons can enjoy a diverse menu of bar foods with Southwestern flair, daily happy hour specials and specialty margaritas. Doc & Eddy's also has team trivia, karaoke, dartboards, pool tables, shuffleboard, and arcade games. You can find updates about special events at Doc & Eddy's on their Facebook page.