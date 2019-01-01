TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- The owners of a Tempe jewelry store are hoping surveillance video will generate tips that will help them find a pair of jewelry thieves.
Elite Fine Jewelers on Scottsdale Road just north of Tempe Town Lake was burglarized early Monday morning.
The alarms went off just before 5 a.m., according to a store representative.
Surveillance cameras recorded as two men stole a variety of merchandise, including men’s Citizen watches, gold-plated sterling silver pieces with Swarovski crystals, and some costume jewelry.
[WATCH: Store's surveillance video]
It took them less than three minutes.
"On any normal day, during the daytime, there could be upwards of $100,000 worth of jewelry in this case," Jake Debs, the assistant manager of the store, said. "At nighttime, we, you know, take out 99 percent of it, if not all of it. So, there’s [sic] a few pieces that were left in here that they were able to snatch up.
The store, which plans to reopen Wednesday, posted photos of the burglars to its Facebook page.
“We are extremely thankful nobody was hurt and we have only minor damages,” the post reads.
Family owned and operated, Elite Fine Jewelers has been in business 65 years.
(3) comments
Wearing masks... but not gloves? Maybe they coated their hands with some sort of tacky goo...
Great, now my tax dollars have to go toward cleaning the place up!! WTG, criminals!!
Wouldn't insurance cover that? The state/city doesn't pay for that.
We are already paying for the police, so... no change there.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.