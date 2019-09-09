TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An overnight house fire in Tempe was likely started by a cigarette, according to fire officials.
Crews from Tempe, Phoenix and Guadalupe responded to the fire near 48th Street and Baseline Road around 2:30 a.m.
Fire officials say when firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof and the fire extended to another home and shed.
Most of the fire was contained to the rear of the home and attic.
Fire officials say investigators are still at the scene, but the fire was likely started by a cigarette after an ash tray was dumped in a garbage can.
No injuries were reported at the fire.
The residents of the home will be displaced due to the damage suffered. They are working with a crisis response team and the Red Cross.