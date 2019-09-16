TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teacher who was a varsity girls basketball coach and a varsity football assistant coach for Mountain Pointe High School is accused of leaking protected information to opposing teams, reported the Tempe Union High School District.
An employee investigation discovered that for the past three years, a teacher named Justin Hager shared proprietary details about the varsity football team and varsity basketball team with coaches of competing teams, the district revealed.
Evidence obtained by the district that dates back to 2017, shows how Hager shared privileged information about formations, game plans, signals and player eligibility to give adversaries a "competitive edge."
Due to the leaking of this information, Hager will no longer be working for the district.
Tomika Banks, the Mountain Pointe principal, expressed how surprised and devastated the school is by this incident.
“Our entire campus is shocked at these findings. It is the responsibility of all adults on a high school campus to act with integrity and to put students first in all we do,” stated Banks in a press release. “Mountain Pointe students, families and staff are heartbroken to learn our trust was violated by someone we cared for and considered a member of our family.”
Rich Wellbrock, the head varsity football coach at Mountain Pointe, can't understand why someone who is supposed to be an ally would do this.
"I am at a loss as to why someone would hurt kids in this way," said Wellbrock. "The entire coaching staff at Mountain Pointe is deeply troubled that a trusted adult in our program would actively work against the success of our students.”
TUHSD's Executive Director of Community Relations, Jennifer Liewer, says it is additionally troubling that none of the Mountain Pointe coaches or school administrators were told by opposing teams about the leak until a recent game against Faith Lutheran High School.
In a press release, Kevin Mendivil, Tempe Union Superintendent, also made a statement on the information leak.
“As a member district of the Arizona Interscholastic Association, we have reported these infractions to the AIA and will cooperate fully with any investigation into these acts," said Mendivil. "Furthermore, the actions of one person is not representative of this school or our district, and we believe this should serve as a call to action for every adult in a leadership role with students to recommit to acting with integrity, whether in the classroom or on the field of competition.”
