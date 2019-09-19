TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A small Tempe gun shop sold quadruple the amount of AR-15 rifles they usually do in just a few hours, all because of a Facebook post, and presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke.
[WATCH: Tempe gun store offer goes viral, sales soar]
O'Rourke made a comment at the Democratic presidential debate last week saying, "Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47."
[READ MORE: Beto O'Rourke: 'Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47']
"I just saw it, and I thought, I own a gun store. I'm going to make it hard for him to do that," said Matt Boggs.
Boggs owns Alpha Dog Firearms in Tempe and was so frustrated by what O'Rourke said, that he made a Facebook post last Friday, calling it the "Beto Special," offering AR-15s for a huge discount.
"The next thing I know, we sold out of 200 rifles in four hours," Boggs said.
And they've now sold more than ever before, naming O'Rourke their employee of the month.
[RELATED: Vow to ban assault weapons gives O'Rourke debate breakout]
Boggs stands behind his beliefs.
"It's not the gun that's doing it. A gun is an inanimate object. It's the person behind it, but it's easier to blame the gun than find the root cause," he said.
But the "Beto Special" has pulled an emotional trigger for others.
"I don't find it funny, and I don't find it amusing," said Gerry Hills.
[RELATED: Colt will stop making AR-15 rifles for consumers]
Hills is president of the Arizonans for Gun Safety, a nonprofit organization.
Her brother was a police officer who was murdered while off-duty 25 years ago.
"27 [years old]. He was married, had an 18-month-old daughter, and my sister-in-law was five months pregnant," she said.
Hills said the gun industry is putting profits before people and sales before safety, and is ignoring the trauma and pain.
[RELATED: Texas shooter bought gun after failing background check, being declared 'a mental defective,' sources say]
"They serve no legitimate purpose for self-protection or hunting. These are vanity guns," she said.
Boggs said they will continue the "Beto Special" on AR-15s as soon as they get inventory back in.
[RELATED: Kamala Harris says she'll ban imports of all AR-15 style assault weapons if Congress doesn't act]
In Arizona, it's a passion-fueled debate with two polarizing views not backing down.