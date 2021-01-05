TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Each day first responders face life and death danger. With each 911 call, the heart beats faster, anxiety skyrockets, and the mind can lose focus. But there could be a way to train ourselves to remain calm even in the most stressful situations.
Wim Hof, better known as "The Iceman," has created a method to reduce stress and strengthen the immune system to help train the mind to survive. It involves jumping into a tub of ice water at 30 degrees Fahrenheit.
"If we look at the ice and we say 'yea you know ... this is going to be uncomfortable.' Yeah, it's going to be challenging. But I have control," says Ben Dubin, a captain with the Tempe fire department. "This environment does not dictate how much control I have in this environment."
Dubin is a certified "Wim Hof Method" instructor who is now training dozens of his fellow firefighters on using ice to prepare themselves for anything the job throws at them. He says they see more suicides each year than line of duty deaths, and he believes that this method might be able to help.
"To me, when we're stuck in the past, we're thinking about that call, you put your physiology right back in that atmosphere, and you release those same hormones," explains Dubin. "Thoughts equal feelings. Feelings equal emotions, and emotions change your physiology. So with the method, we can learn to be present in everything we do to let go of all those things that are holding us back."
The training begins with an hour of breathwork. Then Dubin guides each firefighter from the moment their body sinks into the frigid water.
"All the way in. Don't fight it. Let your breath go," Dubin instructs them. "We know it's uncomfortable. We know it hurts. Long exhales."
While "The Iceman" spends two hours submerged in the ice, all you really need is two minutes to send your body into panic mode.
"So in a fight or flight situation, your body truly has 90 seconds to make a decision," says Dubin. "And if we're staying in an environment for 90 seconds, your body chooses to adapt to its environment."
Firefighters who have gone through it say once they get past those 90 seconds, their bodies begin to feel warm, and they don't even shiver afterward. Firefighter Jim Moroney, who's been a first responder for 12 years, believes this training will help him remain calm so that he can save lives.
"Being able to realize that the emergency is not your own is a big part of it and being able to recognize that when your body gets into that zone that you can control it," says Moroney.
Dubin hopes the method can show first responders that they can live in the present without worrying about the past or the future.
"If we can teach people that no matter what is in your head- fears, anxiety, stresses- when they maintain their breath, maintain their composure, maintain their calmness, they can literally get through anything."