TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tempe landmark went up in flames Sunday morning.
A huge fire broke out at Doc and Eddy's restaurant and bar near Rural and Baseline roads.
The fire broke out at about 6 a.m. Sunday.
The fire burned hot and fast, and flames were seen shooting through the roof. But luckily, no one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Arson investigators are looking into the cause as well.
There was extensive damage to the building. The building did not have a sprinkler system in it due to the time it was built and the fire code under which it was built. If sprinklers had been present, the fire damage would have been significantly less, according to Tempe fire officials.
Doc & Eddy's has been a favorite haunt for ASU students and Tempe residents for more than 30 years. On the restaurant's Facebook page, the owners vowed to rebuild.
Their Facebook post stated:
"As many of you have heard, Doc & Eddy's suffered a massive fire this morning. Thankfully no one was hurt, and we do plan to rebuild. We look forward to hosting all of you at our grand reopening in the hopefully not too distant future. Thank you all for reaching out with your words of love and support."
Patrons of the bar, restaurant and pool lounge responded to the news of the fire with shock.
One Facebook user wrote: "Hearing the news this morning hit hard. I felt like I’d heard bad news about an old friend."
Another wrote: "Our favorite neighborhood place; so sorry this happened."
There's a fire south of US 60 and Rural Road. At this time, smoke does not appear to be drifting over the freeway. #PHXtraffic pic.twitter.com/Rlwjk17Ep3— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 17, 2019
