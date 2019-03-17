TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe fire crews are battling a huge fire at Doc and Eddy's restaurant near Rural and Baseline roads.
The fire broke out at about 6 a.m. Sunday morning.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
There's a fire south of US 60 and Rural Road. At this time, smoke does not appear to be drifting over the freeway. #PHXtraffic pic.twitter.com/Rlwjk17Ep3— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 17, 2019
