TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three and a half-year-old Charlie's hospital bed is full of toys. His parents, Danette and Chris Hammis, are trying to keep the boy occupied while his injuries heal.
"He has a fractured skull. He has seven staples in the back of his head. He has damaged ligaments in his spine,” said Danette.
On Sunday, the three were walking across their cul-de-sac, near Mill Avenue and Del Rio Drive to put a car seat in their babysitter’s car, when they were hit by a car.
“And the guy just stared at us right in the face and hit the accelerator and ran us over,” said Danette.
Charlie got the worst of the impact, winding up under the car as it passed over him.
“For somebody to hurt my child, it just is unfathomable for anybody to intentionally hurt a child," said Danette.
They’ve been in the hospital ever since. But the driver has not yet been caught.
Danette says she remembers seeing the white four-door sedan with tinted windows, possibly a Volkswagen speed off after hitting them.
The family is now offering a $10,000 reward for information on the driver that leads to an arrest and conviction.
“Somebody knows who he is and as far as I’m concerned if you know who this person is and you're not turning them in, you're just as bad of a person," said Danette.
Doctors are hopeful Charlie can go home soon. But he'll still have to wear a neck brace for three months.
“He's a very tough little boy,” said Danette.
The family has also created a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.
