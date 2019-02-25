TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities have arrested a man involved in a deadly crash last week in Tempe.
Tempe Police Department spokesman Sgt. Ronald Elcock said 20-year-old Marco Antonio Carrillo Sandoval was arrested after his involvement in a collision that happened on Feb. 21.
Elcock says two people, 76-year-old George B. Ransdell and 78-year-old Arlene T. Ransdell, both of Tempe, died in the wreck at Southern Avenue and Country Club Way.
Police said that impairment is not suspected in the crash. Arizona's Family is still waiting to hear from authorities whether speed was a factor.
