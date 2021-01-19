TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Tempe Diablos are offering scholarships to high school seniors living in Tempe.
Tempe residents who plan to attend ASU or a Maricopa County Community College are eligible. The deadline to apply is Friday. Click here to apply.
"The scholarships are worth $2,000 a year every year as long as the student meets the criteria. And we generally give out about $240,000 a year in scholarships," said Bill Ottinger with the Tempe Diablos.
Students who get the scholarships can get $1,000 per semester. Cohlton Kieffer applied back in 2018 and attends ASU.
"The cost of college and universities is rapidly rising. This also helps with textbooks because textbooks are also growing in cost and sometimes unnecessarily but this has absolutely given me a greater chance to succeed," Kieffer said.
He encourages other students to apply. Ottinger said the hope is that these students stay in Tempe post graduation to help the community grow.
"The students will be invested in Tempe and bring their skills or talent back to the community. Invest in jobs here, create their own jobs here," Ottinger said.
Kieffer plans to do that.
"I'm absolutely committed to do that. I'm hoping to attend law school after graduation, preferably at ASU. I'd like to start my career here in Tempe and stay committed to Tempe," he said.
Like many charities, the Tempe Diablos were hit hard by the pandemic and need more financial donations to help fund these scholarships. If you would like to help do that, click here.