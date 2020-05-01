TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Some construction sites are starting to look a little different amid the coronavirus pandemic. It's causing workers to make various adjustments.

"We're having to adapt really quickly. There's a lot of challenges," said Fred Bueler, a Project Director with Chasse Building Team in Tempe.

The construction company is in the midst of putting up brand new buildings for Tempe's Wood Elementary School.

"What we're building right now is 80,000 feet on their old fields," Bueler said. "And in the coming months, flip this campus, demo the old campus, and build fields over there."

But modifications have come to the job site. Workers are required to wear face masks if they can't socially distance from their coworkers, and sinks have been set up on the site.

"We got online and looked around and saw these little laundry tubs down at Home Depot. They had four or five of them, so we went down and picked up a couple of those," said Tom Geary, a job site Superintendent with Chasse Building Team.

Planning has changed as well. Architects and others who don't have to be on site are meeting remotely.

"The way that I look at it is I don't just have 70 guys here on the job site. I have 70 families here on the job site," Geary said.

Chasse Building Team is also staggering shifts at some job sites, so less people are in the buildings at one time.

OSHA has also released guidance for the construction workforce. Along with measures like social distancing, mask usage, and hand washing, OSHA recommends cleaning construction tools between uses and increased training in properly using protective equipment.

"Many of these practice I think are going to become normal, most certainly in our industry," Bueler said. "It's our duty and obligation to make sure we're doing this in the safest way possible."