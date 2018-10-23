TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Tempe is considering fees and fines for electric scooter companies. A City Council committee has spent months drafting rules for dockless scooters. Those draft rules include financial incentives for scooter companies to encourage safety and a clutter-free community.
The proposed guidelines call for an annual licensing fee of nearly $8,000 for use of Tempe streets and right-of-ways and a daily fee of about $1 per scooter to discourage companies from dumping clusters of scooters that may not get used.
The draft rules also describe how many scooters can be parked and where. The draft says scooters parked in prohibited areas for more than 24 hours will be picked up by city staffers, resulting in a $100 fine for the scooter company.
“If a technology isn’t enhancing the quality of life then it doesn’t get to be here,” says Councilman Kolby Granville who sits on the committee.
Granville says money collected from fees and fines would offset costs to city services for picking up abandoned scooters and enforcing traffic laws. Some of the money would also be used to build future infrastructure for the scooters and campaigns for safe use.
“So the thing that is causing the issue, the scooters, is the very thing that will be causing the funding to solve that issue,” says Granville.
The scooters are very popular especially near Mill Avenue.
“I ride one like every day from my parking to classes,” says Arizona State University freshman, Andrea Ortiz. “Quick to park, quick to get. It just, like, saves a lot of time.”
ASU has been reminding scooter companies of a long-standing policy that prohibits electronic scooters on campus, according to a spokesman.
Ortiz is disappointed the scooters are not allowed on campus, and hopes proposed fees won’t drive scooters out of Tempe altogether.
“It’s getting a lot more difficult to just try to have that easy sort of accessible transportation,” says Ortiz.
Arizona’s Family reached out to all three scooter companies operating in Tempe -- Lime, Razor, and Bird. Only Bird responded to our request for comment with a spokesperson emailing a statement.
"Bird is working closely with the City of Tempe so that the community has access to our affordable, environmentally friendly transportation option. Tempe residents have already embraced our last mile solution as a way to more easily get around and access local businesses in the area, and we are encouraged by their support of our service. Bird will continue to build a partnership with city officials to work on a more permanent framework that can work for everyone."
Granville says the proposed rules are expected to be discussed at a full Council meeting next month.
[PDF: Proposed right-of-way use license]
