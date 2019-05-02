TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- While many concerts can be fun and entertaining, they can also be stressful for those on the autism spectrum.
Now, a performance in Tempe this weekend is specifically tailored to children and young adults on the spectrum.
Presented by the Tetra String Quartet, Azure Family Concerts are fun, friendly and engaging events.
Since many with autism (or related challenges) cannot attend traditional music performances, due to uncontrollable vocalizations or physical movements, the Tetra String Quartet felt a need to create a musical environment where such behaviors are not only accepted but embraced.
Organizers say "all behaviors are welcome!"
Azure concerts are approximately one hour long.
Family and caregivers of all ages are welcome to attend.
The performance will also be followed by an "instrument petting zoo."
The concert is scheduled for 3 p.m., Saturday May 4, at the Tempe History Museum. Admission is free.
Tempe History Museum
809 E. Southern Ave.
Tempe, AZ 85282
You can find find our more information and buy tickets online.
