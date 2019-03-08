TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) - Building the border wall under time and under budget. Fisher industries, a Tempe company, says it's possible.
And it wants to be the one to do it.
Border Patrol says it needs 234 miles of new barrier along the southern border. The government estimated doing that could take five years and cost $5.7 billion.
Fisher Industries was one of the original companies to build a prototype wall for the government more than a year ago.
Now it has sent in a new proposal. It says it can get the job done in 16 months, for $1.4 billion less.
Tommy Fisher, the company's president and CEO says it’s possible thanks to the new system they've patented to install the steel bollard fence.
The special hanging system attached to an excavator can put in seven panels at a time.
With multiple excavators working simultaneously, Fisher says they could complete a mile of fence per day.
Fisher is calling his plan a "complete border security system."
“Which includes the barrier, as well as paved roads for the agents and then the electrical package that has conduit for the future technical devices that the government needs,” he explained.
Now Fisher Industries hopes it can win that big government contract.
“And the biggest thing is I think you'd have a lot of support from the agents. Because when they go from walking on the ground to riding horseback, four-wheeler, their lives are put in danger somewhat. We give them the upper hand to be more humane, have a roadway to patrol a little bit better,” said Fisher.
Soon Fisher Industries is going to demonstrate its technique to government and elected officials to prove how fast it can put in the fence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.