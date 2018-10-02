TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) − A Tempe company’s new off-terrain vehicle aims to change the lives of people with disabilities dramatically by breaking through physical barriers.
TerrainHopper USA is an electrically powered off-road mobility scooter that can operate over mud, sand, rocks, steep hills and other challenging terrain that a normal wheelchair can’t.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Good Morning Arizona]
CEO Todd Lemay, an ASU graduate who uses a wheelchair himself because of a brittle-bone disease, thought of the idea one day after he couldn’t go on a walk at a San Diego beach with his girlfriend because of sand.
“I missed that opportunity to go walk on the beach with her and hold her hand. I’ll never forget that,” said Lemay.
The off-terrain vehicle is made and assembled in Phoenix and Tempe. Lemay says his invention has transformed his life.
“In times past, if friends went hiking or walking, they’re not going to call me because historically, I couldn’t in my chair. Well, now I’m getting those phone calls,” he said.
The scooter is hand-controlled and can be customized in different colors for both children and adults.
“Being mobile in all possible situations is something every disabled person wants whether they’re in a wheelchair or walk with a cane. That is what TerrainHopper can do. Get people out on the beach who’ve never been on the beach before,” said Lemay.
The TerrainHopper comes in two different models, the Overlander 42S Mini is from $17,000 and the Overlander 42Zs is from $18,000. They have financing options.
For more information visit: terrainhopperusa.com.
