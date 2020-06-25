TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Tempe City Council has approved a $2 million settlement in the case of Antonio Arce, the 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a Tempe officer last year. The vote was 7-0 in a virtual meeting Thursday evening.

Antonio died on Jan. 15, 2019, in an officer-involved shooting by Tempe Police Officer Joseph Jaen, in the area of near 48th Street and Baseline Road. The officer believed the Antonio had a gun, but it turned out to be an airsoft gun. Antonio was running away from the officer when Jaen fired two shots. The boy was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

An investigation later determined that Jaen acted outside of his training and city and police policies. He later resigned.

Earlier this year, Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel concluded that no criminal charges would be filed against Jaen. Adel said the officer believed he had no other choice but to fire his weapon that day. She also said prosecutors wouldn't have likely won a conviction, had charges been filed.

Parents of 14-year-old killed by Tempe police officer take step toward lawsuit Antonio's parents have filed a $5 million Notice of Claim against the City of Tempe and the Tempe Police Department.

The $2 million settlement includes a provision that the City cannot be sued by the family for any other claims related to the incident.

Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell had this to say about the settlement: