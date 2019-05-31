TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tempe youth secretary has been arrested for sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl at their church.
The victim's mother called Tempe police after the victim had told her sister-in-law that she and the suspect, 20-year-old Brandon Hernandez, were in a sexual relationship.
According to court documents, Hernandez had been communicating with the girl via Snapchat for a few months.
Police say the two sent each other nude photos on Snapchat. The victim told officers that Hernandez asked for the photos and she complied because she didn't want to lose him as a friend. She told police that the she had sent so many pictures that she lost count of how many.
Documents state that Hernandez asked the victim to meet him alone at the chapel. Once in the chapel they went to a secluded closet area where the sexual conduct occurred.
The victim told police that this happened The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints near McClintock Drive and Southern Avenue, where Hernandez was serving as a secretary to a youth group for boys in the church.
Police said Hernandez was not the female victim's youth leader.
Hernandez admitted to police that he had received the photos from the victim and that he knew it was wrong. He admitted to meeting the victim at the chapel but told police that after the sexual contact began, he stopped the interaction because he knew it was wrong.
Tempe Police Detective Greg Bacon said investigators believe this is an isolated incident.
"We don't have any knowledge to suggest there are additional victims," said Bacon.
However, he encourages parents to talk with their children.
"For parents, have open and honest communication with your children," said Bacon. "Know what they're doing, know what's on their social media."
Hernandez has been booked on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts sexual abuse and one count of aggravated luring of a minor.
"It should be shocking to anyone. A chapel, a place of worship is a sacred space and to take advantage of anyone in that kind of situation is the worst kind of breach of trust," said Rebecca Cooper, national spokesperson for Child Help, a nonprofit that helps child abuse victims.
In general, she said, "The art of a sexual predator is to take those vulnerabilities, a child acting out wanting to have some sort of relationship that's inappropriate and not stopping it but moving forward."
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the following statement Friday:
“The Church teaches its members to live according to high standards of morality and integrity. The behavior alleged in this incident falls far below such a standard. Since learning of this situation from law enforcement, we have cooperated with authorities to ensure this individual was dealt with appropriately. He was serving as a secretary to a young men group (not a leadership position) in the local congregation, and has been removed from any role associated with young people.
The Church has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to abuse. This means that if we learn of abuse, we cooperate with civil authorities to report and investigate the abuse. Offenders are also subject to the laws of God. Whether or not someone is convicted of abuse, offenders are subject to Church discipline and could lose their membership in the Church.
Our hearts ache for victims of abuse, and the Church is committed to addressing incidents of abuse wherever they are found. We continue to ask members and leaders to surround those harmed by such tragic situations with love, help, and the hope available through Jesus Christ.” -
Eric Hawkins/Church Spokesperson
