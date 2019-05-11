TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Construction work is about to begin on one of the busiest streets in Downtown Tempe.
As part of the plan, the northbound lanes of Mill Avenue will be torn up to make way for Tempe’s new light rail system.
WATCH VIDEO: Busy downtown Tempe street impacted by streetcar construction
Work will happen on Mill Avenue between University Drive and Rio Salado Drive, causing a mile less of on-street parking and potentially a lot more traffic backups.
Construction will occur when things are already slow because Arizona State University is operating on it's summer schedule with less students about.
As construction revs up, business workers tell Arizona’s Family they will closely monitor how the work may affect their customer base
One business said the key to prosperity will be to broaden its customer base.
“We’ll be focusing on an older demographic that is in town during the summer. The people who plan on staying in Tempe this summer,” said Whitney Conner, a manager at Varsity Tavern.
Work on the project begins Monday and lasts through August 15th.
