TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- According to an announcement from the City of Tempe, five days after a portion of a Tempe Town Lake bridge was demolished due to damage from a train derailment and partial bridge collapse on July 29, the Tempe Beach Park, Town Lake Marina and boat concessions at Tempe Town Lake will reopen Saturday, Aug. 8.

Due to the ongoing cleanup, certain areas of the park will remain closed. Bicyclists and pedestrians will not be able to travel through these locations:

Boat Beach

Lakeview Drive

South side of the lake, from the Beach Park parking lot to the Elmore Pedestrian Bridge

North side from Lakeview Drive to the Elmore Pedestrian Bridge

Tempe Beach Park parking lot off Ash Avenue

Licensed, private boats will be able to use Tempe Town Lake, but must access it from the marina. The boat storage area under Loop 202, on the northwest side of the lake, will also reopen to the public. However, boats stored there can't launch from Boat Beach.

