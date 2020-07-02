TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Varsity Tavern in Tempe, is under investigation for failing to comply with executive orders and failing to alert the Arizona Department of Health Services that employees or customers tested positive according to a press release from the Department of Liquor.
Here are the instances that have been confirmed by the department:
- Multiple instances of requiring or allowing employees and managers known to have tested positive for COVID-19 to continue working
- Failing to take appropriate measures to notify ADHS or other agencies, employees, or customers that employees who have tested positive had worked while symptomatic
- Failing to create and enforce written policies in compliance with executive orders and CDC and ADHS guidelines
- Failing to enforce social distancing requirements by requiring the wearing of masks or limiting congregation of groups
"On July 1, 2020, Department officials received correspondence from Varsity Tavern ownership wherein they elected to close its business. The document received by the Department placed the Varsity Tavern license on inactive status."
Varsity Tavern has also been the subject of serious disciplinary action previously. "The entity entered into a consent agreement to suspend its license in December 2018 and then had its license summarily suspended by the Department in July 2019," according to press release. No details were released about what led to the previous suspension.