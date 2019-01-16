TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Tempe lawyer who police said shot his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend in 2013 has switched his plea.
Joseph Palmisano pleaded guilty to assault and kidnapping on Wednesday, officials said.
Back in April of 2013, police said Palmisano met Ryan Hall in the parking lot of a business complex as Hall was dropping off his son with his ex-girlfriend.
The girlfriend worked in Palmisano's law office.
The two got into a fight and Hall was shot.
Family members say Hall suffered two broken ribs and the bullet nicked one of his lungs.
Several schools in the area were put on precautionary lockdowns.
Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 22.
