TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe City Council unanimously approved harsher laws banning drivers from handheld device use on Thursday night. The new laws go into effect immediately thanks to an emergency clause.
Tempe already passed a distracted driving ordinance in 2015 that prohibits talking or texting on phones. However, police could only cite a driver for texting or talking on the phone while behind the wheel if there was another offense prior to them being pulled over. This is also known as a secondary offense.
Now, officers can stop drivers if they see them holding a mobile device, making it a first offense.
There are exemptions to allow drivers to use their cellphones. They include using a hands-free device, while stopped at a red light and if they are parked on the side of the road.
First responders and drivers reporting a medical emergency, safety hazard or crime will also be exempt.
Penalties for a first violation would be $100. It jumps to $250 for a second violation and further violations in a two-year span would be $500.
These changes come as a wave of cities in Arizona are adopting distracted driving bans after a Salt River police officer was struck and killed on the Loop 101 in early 2019.
Glendale and Surprise have had distracted driving bans go into effect in 2018 and 2019 with more cities to come.
Lawmakers are also pushing for a statewide ban on cellphone use while driving.
