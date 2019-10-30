PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three teenagers were taken to a hospital after police say they took an unknown medication at a charter school Wednesday afternoon.
It happened at about 12:30 p.m. at The Aces near 67th Avenue and Cactus Road, Peoria police said.
It is not clear what medication the teenagers took or how they got it.
Peoria police Officer Brandon Sheffert said the teens were all alert and in stable condition and were taken to a hospital for further evaluation.
The incident is under investigation.
Francie Austin, President and Chief Executive Officer of The ACES, released the following statement after the incident:
"At The ACES Peoria campus there was an incident today in which three high school aged students reported that they took medication not prescribed to them that one of the students allegedly brought from home. To insure the safety of those students, The ACES administration immediately notified paramedics. We are in the process of assuring the parents of all students attending the Peoria campus today that their students in our care are safe and not involved in this incident. Due to the Family Rights and Privacy Act, I am precluded from providing more information. Please know that the safety of our students is our greatest concern and our highest priority."