MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of teens escaped with no serious injuries after crashing their SUV in a front yard of a Mesa home on Monday evening that was probably caused by speeding.
It happened near Guadalupe and Dobson roads.
Police said the teenage driver crashed through a stop sign and landscaping at the home.
One of the SUV's wheels hit the stucco of the house, according to police.
The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening, police said. The two teenage passengers weren't hurt.
Impairment is not a factor. Officers said, "Speed is believed to be a possible cause."
No arrests have been made, police said.
PLEASE 🙏slow down! Driving is a huge responsibility!! This is what happens when teenagers drive too fast and lose control. Thankfully, everyone survived with only minor injuries! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UCMAmi08qM— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) August 13, 2019
(3) comments
Put his a$$ in driving school an tell him to slow his dumba$$ down.!
Teenie beaners . [happybirthday]
Factory rims.... stupid white kids.
