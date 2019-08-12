teen crash

Police said the teenage driver crashed through a stop sign and landscaping at the home.

 (Source: Mesa Police Department)

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of teens escaped with no serious injuries after crashing their SUV in a front yard of a Mesa home on Monday evening that was probably caused by speeding.

It happened near Guadalupe and Dobson roads.

Police said the teenage driver crashed through a stop sign and landscaping at the home.

One of the SUV's wheels hit the stucco of the house, according to police.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening, police said. The two teenage passengers weren't hurt.

Impairment is not a factor. Officers said, "Speed is believed to be a possible cause."

No arrests have been made, police said.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

