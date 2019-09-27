PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Emergency crews had to check out three 13-year-old girls after a student used pepper spray in a classroom at Desert Sands Middle School on Friday afternoon.
The school is near 63rd Avenue and Campbell Avenue, which is south of Camelback Road.
Firefighters said the student sprayed pepper spray into the air and the three teens experienced "mild itching" from the indirect spray.
Parents are being called to see if the teens need to go to the hospital.
No one else was hurt.
Police are investigating what led up to the pepper spray incident.