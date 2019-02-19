3 teens dead, 1 arrested after San Tan Valley pursuit and crash

SAN TAN VALLEY (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said three teenagers are dead and another is under arrest after a pursuit ended in a crash Tuesday morning.
Investigators said the pursuit started around 11 a.m. after deputies attempted a traffic stop on the car, which had an expired temporary vehicle registration and was speeding near Schnepf and Hash Knife Draw roads in San Tan Valley.
The driver somehow lost control of the car and crashed into a cement barricade in the area of Schnepf and Ocotillo roads, about 3 miles north of where deputies first spotted the car.
Three teens, a 16-year-old boy and two 18-year-old men, were pronounced dead at the crash scene. They were not wearing seat belts, PCSO said.
The 17-year-old driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Investigators said they found several kinds of drugs and weapons in the car, including an AR-15, an MP40-style submachine gun, a shotgun and two handguns.
The teen driver later admitted to being high on marijuana at the time of the crash, PCSO said. He faces several charges including three counts of first-degree murder and felony flight.
The names of the three deceased passengers and of the teen suspect were not released Tuesday evening.
(4) comments
WHY did the cops give chase? No good reason for it. They had the license plate and could apprehend the guy later. What a sad waste and testament to "public safety" that is not all interested in the safety of people.
sad young lives gone for bad decisions in their lives
From the looks of what is left of the vehicle, speeding is an understatement. Looks more like they were flying low.
"The teen driver later admitted to being high on marijuana " Ah yes marijuana is SO safe.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.