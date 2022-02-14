PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Three juveniles were injured after a car crashed into a pole in Phoenix early Monday morning.
Phoenix police say the crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Bethany Home Road and 15th Avenue. Three teens were inside the car when it struck the traffic light pole. After the impact, the pole came crashing down on the vehicle. Phoenix fire crews were able to extricate them from the car and they were transported to the hospital with serious injuries but are believed to be non-life-threatening.
It’s unclear what caused the crash, but speed may be a factor. Traffic was closed in the area remains restricted on Bethany Home Road at 15th Avenue where the crash occurred. The investigation is ongoing.