VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK (3TV/CBS 5) − Two 15-year-olds were arrested and more are being sought after a group broke into a closed Village of Oak Creek school and started several fires.
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says criminal damage and arson was discovered at the Big Park Community on Oct. 24 around 4 p.m.
Deputies responded to the school and found a classroom door propped open. Sheriff's officials say they aren't show how the door, which is normally locked, was opened.
They say a striker tool, used to ignite propane torches, was located and apparently used to try and ignite paper towels found nearby.
Cabinet doors were also found open, multiple boxes "ransacked" and broken glass found on the floor.
Sheriff's officials say there was also a pile of burned items in the middle of the room including books and papers. Deputies stated the suspects started a fire inside a trash can which was apparently extinguished.
On the whiteboards, obscene pictures and a name were located. Someone had attempted to erase the name, however, deputies were able to read it and noted it for "follow-up."
They say the property damage is at an estimated $1,500 and is likely expected to grow.
Deputies found shoe prints visible due to the fire extinguisher powder residue and other evidence.
The following afternoon, deputies located the juvenile whose name was on the whiteboard. Sheriff's officials say the 15-year-old was wearing shoes with the exact same print found at the crime scene.
The juvenile claimed his friend was the one who wrote his name on the board while admitting to the arson and vandalism.
Sheriff's officials say he told deputies that they had entered the school grounds and classrooms every few days over the past few weeks to hang out.
He was arrested and booked into a juvenile detention facility on charges of burglary, arson, aggravated criminal damage and trespassing.
That same day, deputies found the second suspect at his home. They say he admitted to some vandalism but not arson. He said there were several others that were possibly involved.
Deputies arrested him and also booked him into a juvenile detention facility on burglary, aggravated criminal damage and trespassing.
The sheriff's office is still investigating.
If anyone has information on additional suspects, please contact the sheriff's office at 928-771-3260 and refer to case 18-039042. Anonymous tips can be left with Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
