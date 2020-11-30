PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teenager who was shot while handling a gun with his friends in Phoenix has passed away.
At about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, police responded to a shooting call in a neighborhood near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. When officers arrived, they found 14-year-old Joseph Michaelson with a gunshot wound. The boy was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Michaelson later died from his injuries.
Investigators say the two teens were inside the home with friends when the 16-year-old mishandled the gun and shot the 14-year-old.
After the shooting, Phoenix police say the 16-year-old fled the home and then carjacked a man down the street. He was not hurt.
The 16-year-old is being booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center for aggravated assault, weapons violations and armed robbery. His name is not being released at this time.