CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police are investigating after a car drove through a wall and crashed into a house early Thursday morning.
The crash happened at about 3 a.m. at a home in a neighborhood near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.
Video from the scene showed where the crashed into the carport and side entrance of the house.
According to Chandler police, a teenager did not stop for police and crashed into the house. He was taken into custody without incident.
Chandler Fire Department said no injuries were reported but the two residents were displaced.