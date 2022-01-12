AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Avondale Police Department says a teenager was hit by a car and killed in Avondale Tuesday night.
According to police spokesperson Lauren Evans, it happened near El Mirage Road and Pima Street just before 7:30 p.m. The 14-year-old reportedly was crossing the street when they were hit. They died at the hospital. Police have not released any information about the victim.
Evans said the driver who hit the teen stayed on the scene. At this point, investigators don't believe impairment was a factor in the crash.