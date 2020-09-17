PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teenager is in custody and another suspect is still on the loose after firing at two Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers in Phoenix on Thursday morning.

According to DPS, troopers were sitting in an unmarked vehicle near 37th Avenue and Portland Street when a silver vehicle approached them.

At that time, the driver of the silver car pulled up and honked the horn. The passenger in the vehicle raised an assault rifle and fired at the troopers. The two DPS troopers returned fire as the vehicle drove away.

DPS troopers were able to take the passenger into custody. At this time, he is only being identified as a 17-year-old Hispanic at this time.

The driver of the vehicle is still on the loose. He was last seen driving a silver four-door Infiniti with custom wheels and a temporary paper license plate.

There were no injuries reported in this incident.

Blue Alert issued

A Blue Alert went to cell phones shortly after 12:30 p.m. A Blue Alert is issued by DPS when a suspect who injured or killed a law enforcement officer might pose a threat to the community.

The Blue Alert is one of three that make up the AZDPS Alert System. The others are AMBER, for abducted children who might be in imminent danger, and Silver, for "when a person with specific cognitive or developmental disabilities, as defined by statute, or a person the age of 65 or older goes missing."

The Blue Alerts and Silver Alerts were rolled out last year.

"We want to the public to understand; the purpose of these alerts is to involve them in a joint and timely effort to help save lives," DPS Sgt. Kameron Lee told Arizona's Family a year ago.

In addition to sending out cell phone alerts, information about the specific alert is put up on Arizona Department of Transportation message boards. There are 108 of those throughout the Valley.